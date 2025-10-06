Tourism Finance Corp Acquires Cosmea: A Strategic Move in Financial Services

On Monday, Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCIL) announced its board's approval to acquire Cosmea Investment, a firm with interests in stock broking and wealth management.

During a board meeting on October 6, 2025, an in-principle agreement was reached to enter an exclusive term sheet with Cosmea Investment Holdco Pvt Ltd for acquiring 100% shareholding. This includes its wholly-owned subsidiaries and related entities, according to announcements made to stock exchanges.

The acquisition will be facilitated via a special-purpose vehicle or affiliate to be established by TFCIL. Although financial details have not been disclosed, the move aims to leverage Cosmea's established services in diverse financial sectors, from stock broking to asset recovery, enhancing TFCIL's position in India's expanding financial market.

(With inputs from agencies.)