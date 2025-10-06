Chirimiri Mine Blast Raises Safety Concerns

An unexpected blast at the Chirimiri open cast mine in Chhattisgarh left several workers with minor injuries, highlighting potential safety lapses. The South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) reported that although the workers narrowly escaped serious harm, the incident calls into question the established safety protocols during blasting operations.

The accident occurred during routine blasting work when an unexpected explosion took place just after the charging process. A group of six to seven workers was retreating after preparing the blast when the mishap happened, said the SECL spokesperson.

Victims were immediately treated at a hospital and are recovering, with a few still under observation. The spokesperson mentioned that the cause behind the premature explosion will be investigated thoroughly to ensure future safety and proper protocol adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)