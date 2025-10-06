Punjab MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh Advocates for Maize Procurement and Groundwater Solutions

Punjab Congress leader and Kapurthala MLA, Rana Gurjeet Singh, reinforced his commitment to buy maize crops from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,400 per quintal. Singh, whose family is engaged in the sugar business, aims to use the maize for ethanol production.

Singh stressed the urgent need to address Punjab's groundwater depletion, citing warnings from the Central Ground Water Board about the state potentially turning into a desert within 25 years. To counteract this, he proposed utilizing floodwater from nearby regions to recharge groundwater reserves and called for an expert committee to study water dynamics and present actionable recommendations.

The MLA also addressed the challenges posed by the declining yield of paddy due to loose smut disease and recurring floods. He urged a shift in cropping patterns and the establishment of a robust system for managing water inflows from regional dams to prepare for climate-induced disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)