Tech Stocks Surge Amidst Global Economic Developments

On a bustling Monday, major stock indexes surged, driven primarily by a rally in technology shares. This upbeat momentum follows AMD's major artificial intelligence chip-supply deal with OpenAI, inspiring optimism in the tech market. In contrast, the yen and euro saw declines against the dollar, amid political upsets in Japan and France.

Bitcoin, the paramount cryptocurrency, soared to a record-breaking high, marking a 2.16% increase to $125,426.34, as investors sought refuge in alternative assets amidst ongoing U.S. government shutdown uncertainties. Moreover, investor sentiment was buoyed by anticipated generosity from the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting, possibly slashing interest rates by 25 basis points.

In related news, oil prices jumped following OPEC+'s modest production increase plans, with U.S. crude settling at $61.69 a barrel. Similarly, gold reached new zeniths, exceeding $3,900 per ounce amid political uncertainties across the U.S., France, and Japan. Tensions in these nations spurred further market fluctuations, highlighting global financial volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)