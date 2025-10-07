Trump Weighs Tomahawk Dilemma: Escalate or Mediate?
President Trump is cautious about supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, seeking clarity on Ukraine's plans to avoid escalating tensions with Russia. Zelenskiy requests U.S. missile sales via Europe, but Russian outrage threatens U.S.-Russia relations. Trump's decision hinges on Ukraine's intentions and potential war escalation concerns.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intent to closely evaluate Ukraine's plans for U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles before approving their supply, aiming to prevent further escalation in Russia's conflict. Trump's caution comes in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request to acquire these missiles through European intermediaries.
The Tomahawk missiles, with a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), could place Moscow within reach if Ukraine were granted access. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that U.S. provision of these missiles to Ukraine could severely damage ties between Moscow and Washington.
While Trump refrained from making a definitive decision during a White House inquiry, he expressed a tentative stance, indicating a need for greater understanding of Ukraine's plans. Emphasizing his reluctance to exacerbate the conflict, Trump called for questions about the missiles' potential destinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
