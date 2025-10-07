Left Menu

Missile Tensions: Tomahawks and the Moscow-Washington Divide

Russia is awaiting U.S. clarification regarding the potential supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which could carry nuclear warheads. The Kremlin emphasized the urgency of clear communication amidst escalating tensions, with Russian-American relations jeopardized by the prospect of missile capabilities extending into Russian territory.

Missile Tensions: Tomahawks and the Moscow-Washington Divide
Russia has called on the United States for clarity concerning the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which raises concerns due to their ability to carry nuclear warheads. President Trump has expressed a need to understand Ukraine's intentions before proceeding with such a supply.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the necessity for definitive statements from the U.S., particularly given the previous administration's precedent of only announcing new weapon deliveries post-delivery.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that U.S. missile supplies to Ukraine could severely damage Moscow-Washington ties, especially if used for strikes deep into Russian territory. The escalating situation underscores the need for clear communication between nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

