Missile Tensions: Tomahawks and the Moscow-Washington Divide

Russia has called on the United States for clarity concerning the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which raises concerns due to their ability to carry nuclear warheads. President Trump has expressed a need to understand Ukraine's intentions before proceeding with such a supply.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the necessity for definitive statements from the U.S., particularly given the previous administration's precedent of only announcing new weapon deliveries post-delivery.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that U.S. missile supplies to Ukraine could severely damage Moscow-Washington ties, especially if used for strikes deep into Russian territory. The escalating situation underscores the need for clear communication between nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)