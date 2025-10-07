Maharashtra's Rs 31,628 Crore Relief Package: A Lifeline or a Mirage?
The Maharashtra government announced a Rs 31,628 crore relief package for farmers affected by rains and floods. Despite the aid being described as the largest of its kind, opposition parties criticized it as inadequate. The package includes cash assistance, crop insurance, and various forms of aid to help farmers recover.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has rolled out a massive Rs 31,628 crore relief package to aid farmers who suffered substantial losses due to recent rains and floods. Each hectare of damaged farmland will receive a total assistance of Rs 48,000, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced, underscoring the government's commitment to crisis-hit farmers.
Besides direct financial support, the aid package offers compensation for crop losses, land erosion, and hospitalisation expenses, among others. However, opposition parties have criticised the package as insufficient and even called it a 'blueprint for deception' that fails to effectively address farmers' pressing needs.
Fadnavis assured that the package encompasses a comprehensive plan to support over 45 lakh farmers, covering insurance payouts and immediate relief measures. Yet, the opposition remains vocal, demanding more robust interventions to tackle the severe impact of the climatic calamities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in the Hills: North Bengal's Deadly Landslides and Floods
Punjab Floods: BJP Issues Chargesheet Against AAP Government
Maharashtra's Agriculture Calamity: Crops Destroyed by Severe Floods
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Heavy Rains
Ceasefire Strains: Kurdish-led Forces and Syrian Army Tensions in Aleppo