Left Menu

Power Restored After Drone Strike in Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhia

A Ukrainian drone strike temporarily disrupted electricity in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region. Governor Yevgeny Balitsky announced the power restoration, praising emergency crews. Separately, Kherson's governor highlighted power issues affecting 38,000 residents, leaving uncertainties about connections to Zaporizhzhia's outage, as confirmation from independent sources remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:56 IST
Power Restored After Drone Strike in Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone strike attributed to Ukraine temporarily left large parts of Zaporizhzhia without electricity on Tuesday, according to Russian-installed governor Yevgeny Balitsky.

Later in the day, Balitsky reported via Telegram that power was restored in the affected areas and extended his gratitude to emergency crews for their swift work. In a related statement, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, noted that about 38,000 locals also faced power outages. However, Saldo did not clarify if this was linked to the incident in Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, Russia holds about three-quarters of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, with territorial lines remaining relatively static since 2022. As of now, Reuters has not independently confirmed these reports, and Kyiv has yet to issue a comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025