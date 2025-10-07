Power Restored After Drone Strike in Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhia

A drone strike attributed to Ukraine temporarily left large parts of Zaporizhzhia without electricity on Tuesday, according to Russian-installed governor Yevgeny Balitsky.

Later in the day, Balitsky reported via Telegram that power was restored in the affected areas and extended his gratitude to emergency crews for their swift work. In a related statement, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, noted that about 38,000 locals also faced power outages. However, Saldo did not clarify if this was linked to the incident in Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, Russia holds about three-quarters of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, with territorial lines remaining relatively static since 2022. As of now, Reuters has not independently confirmed these reports, and Kyiv has yet to issue a comment.

