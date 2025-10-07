Drone Incident at Novovoronezhskaya Plant Spark Concerns

In a recent development, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that a drone has hit the cooling tower of the Novovoronezhskaya nuclear power plant in Russia. The strike occurred on October 7 and prompted concerns about security at the nuclear facility.

The initial alert was mistakenly linked to an unrelated news story from October 3. Once identified, the mishap was promptly corrected to accurately convey details of the drone incident.

In other related news, the IAEA is currently engaged in discussions with both Russia and Ukraine to explore possible strategies for restoring power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)