Left Menu

Drone Incident at Novovoronezhskaya Plant Spark Concerns

A recent alert from IAEA reports that a drone struck the cooling tower of the Novovoronezhskaya nuclear power plant in Russia. Initially mislabeled, the report was corrected to focus on the October 7 incident. Additionally, IAEA is in discussions with Russia and Ukraine regarding power restoration at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:57 IST
Drone Incident at Novovoronezhskaya Plant Spark Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that a drone has hit the cooling tower of the Novovoronezhskaya nuclear power plant in Russia. The strike occurred on October 7 and prompted concerns about security at the nuclear facility.

The initial alert was mistakenly linked to an unrelated news story from October 3. Once identified, the mishap was promptly corrected to accurately convey details of the drone incident.

In other related news, the IAEA is currently engaged in discussions with both Russia and Ukraine to explore possible strategies for restoring power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
2
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
3
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
4
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025