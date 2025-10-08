Left Menu

AI: Revolutionizing India's Payments Landscape by 2030

AI technologies are driving significant transformation in India’s digital payments landscape. A PwC India report highlights the pivotal role of Gen AI and Agentic AI, alongside UPI and credit cards. By FY30, transaction volumes are expected to triple, pushing towards a resilient and inclusive digital payments ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:35 IST
The introduction of AI technologies is set to revolutionize India's digital payments landscape significantly. A recent report by PwC India identifies Gen AI and Agentic AI as major factors propelling growth in this sector. Surveying over 175 senior leaders in fintech, the report outlines a transformative phase imminent for India's payment ecosystem.

According to 'The Indian Payments Handbook: 2025-30', UPI stands as the core of digital transactions; however, credit cards and innovations like the Bharat Bill Payment System are the next heralds of growth. Notably, 65% of participants view credit cards as the leading growth segment, with an impressive belief in their potential.

Predictions suggest India's transaction volumes will triple by FY30, a growth driven by technological advancements, regulatory support, and consumer behavior shifts. PwC underscores the need for balancing innovation with security and inclusion to craft a future-oriented digital economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

