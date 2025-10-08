Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation Intensifies as Report Set for October 10

The Travancore Devaswom Board's vigilance report on the Sabarimala temple gold theft is due October 10, poised to clarify allegations involving retired officials and priest Unnikrishnan Potti. The Kerala government vows accountability, appointing a Special Investigation Team for a fair examination.

Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Travancore Devaswom Board's President, P.S. Prashanth, confirmed that the vigilance wing will deliver its investigative report on the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on October 10. Prashanth emphasized that the board will take stern actions based on the findings.

The investigation centers around a former priest of the temple, Unnikrishnan Potti. Prashanth clarified that allegations linking the current board to Potti are baseless. He stated, 'We possess all relevant records and will ensure necessary actions are taken if retired officials are implicated.'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the government will ensure accountability in the Sabarimala gold controversy. He reiterated that the government is committed to action without bias and has appointed a Special Investigation Team to handle the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

