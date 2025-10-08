Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation Intensifies as Report Set for October 10

The Travancore Devaswom Board's President, P.S. Prashanth, confirmed that the vigilance wing will deliver its investigative report on the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on October 10. Prashanth emphasized that the board will take stern actions based on the findings.

The investigation centers around a former priest of the temple, Unnikrishnan Potti. Prashanth clarified that allegations linking the current board to Potti are baseless. He stated, 'We possess all relevant records and will ensure necessary actions are taken if retired officials are implicated.'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the government will ensure accountability in the Sabarimala gold controversy. He reiterated that the government is committed to action without bias and has appointed a Special Investigation Team to handle the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)