Saatvik Green Energy's Soaring Success: A Multi-Fold Profit Surge

Saatvik Green Energy announced a significant increase in net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 118.82 crore due to higher revenues. This leap in profit from Rs 21.24 crore last year underscores the success of the company, which specializes in high-efficiency solar PV modules.

Updated: 08-10-2025 19:21 IST
Saatvik Green Energy has reported a remarkable rise in its consolidated net profit, soaring to Rs 118.82 crore in the June quarter, a stark contrast to the Rs 21.24 crore earned in the same period last year. This substantial increase is primarily attributed to higher revenues.

The company, known for manufacturing high-efficiency solar PV modules, recorded total income of Rs 919.73 crore for the quarter, a significant rise from the Rs 254.09 crore reported a year ago. Such growth highlights the robust performance of the company in the renewable energy sector.

Recently listed on the exchanges, Saatvik Green Energy continues to establish itself as a formidable player in the industry, propelled by its commitment to clean energy and sustainable business practices.

