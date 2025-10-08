Saatvik Green Energy's Soaring Success: A Multi-Fold Profit Surge

Saatvik Green Energy has reported a remarkable rise in its consolidated net profit, soaring to Rs 118.82 crore in the June quarter, a stark contrast to the Rs 21.24 crore earned in the same period last year. This substantial increase is primarily attributed to higher revenues.

The company, known for manufacturing high-efficiency solar PV modules, recorded total income of Rs 919.73 crore for the quarter, a significant rise from the Rs 254.09 crore reported a year ago. Such growth highlights the robust performance of the company in the renewable energy sector.

Recently listed on the exchanges, Saatvik Green Energy continues to establish itself as a formidable player in the industry, propelled by its commitment to clean energy and sustainable business practices.