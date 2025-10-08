Left Menu

Delhi Tightens Grip on Polluting Industries with New Certification Process

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee is seeking expressions of interest from government and private agencies to assess pollution control measures in red-category industries. These assessments will ensure compliance with environmental standards. Applicants must meet specific criteria and submit documents by October 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is intensifying its oversight of highly polluting industrial units by seeking interest from government and private bodies to evaluate and certify pollution management systems. This initiative targets red-category industries within and around the national capital.

Selected agencies will conduct inspections and provide 'adequacy reports' on pollution control efforts. These reports will determine whether industries comply with environmental standards established by regulatory entities like the Ministry of Environment and the Central Pollution Control Board.

Eligible applicants must be well-established academic or research institutions with a strong background in engineering. They need to be based in Delhi or the NCR and carry a significant annual turnover if private. The deadline for submissions is October 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

