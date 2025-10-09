Bridge Collapse Sparks Urgent Calls for Aid in Rain-Ravaged Darjeeling

In the scenic village of Pulbazar, West Bengal, a pivotal bridge has collapsed following relentless downpours in Darjeeling, sparking urgent calls from locals for swift government intervention. As homes also suffer damage, residents fear for their survival if repairs are not initiated quickly.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the flood-stricken areas on Wednesday, accompanied by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. Rijiju evaluated the expansive losses and engaged with locals, urging the state government to enhance its relief operations and call for a comprehensive disaster mapping and rehabilitation plan.

Amidst the devastation, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba criticized the delayed emergency declaration, highlighting a need for immediate rehabilitation efforts. West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, acknowledged the extensive impact, as 27 lives were tragically lost due to landslides and floods. Efforts to restore infrastructure face challenges amid limited federal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)