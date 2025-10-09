Political Drama Unfolds: Jyoti Singh Eyes Karakat Lok Sabha Seat Amid Public Dispute
Jyoti Singh, wife of actor-politician Pawan Singh, announced her candidacy for the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, alleging betrayal by her husband. She criticized Pawan Singh for neglecting the region and blamed political motives for accusations against her. The couple's public dispute intensifies as election tensions rise.
Amidst rising political tension, Jyoti Singh, the wife of actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh, has announced her intention to contest the upcoming elections from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, she alleged that her husband, who previously represented the constituency, has not visited the region post his 2024 election defeat, betraying the trust of his voters.
Jyoti Singh emphasized that her decision to enter the political arena stems from the neglect felt by the two lakh voters who supported Pawan Singh. She lamented that political motives are being attributed to her actions, stating, "Someone who couldn't stand for his supporters, how would he stand for his wife?" She further expressed willingness to step down from her candidacy should her husband accept her publicly.
The controversy heated up as Pawan Singh accused his wife of leveraging the situation for political gain, particularly after his meetings with top BJP leaders. He argued that Jyoti's actions were politically motivated and disruptive. The dispute began when Jyoti Singh made emotional allegations at Pawan Singh's residence, prompting Pawan to defend his position and accuse Jyoti of publicizing family matters for personal ambition.
