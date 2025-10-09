Historic Ceasefire Agreement Set to Change Gaza Dynamics

A source familiar with the developing situation revealed to Reuters on Thursday that the first stage of former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza is approaching a significant milestone with the expected signing of a critical agreement.

Scheduled for 12 p.m. Israel time (0900 GMT), the agreement anticipates the immediate implementation of a ceasefire in the Gaza region.

This agreement emerges from mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, marking the first phase of an initiative aimed at terminating a prolonged conflict in Gaza, which has caused immense loss of life and reshaped Middle Eastern affairs.