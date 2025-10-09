Historic Ceasefire Agreement Set to Change Gaza Dynamics
A crucial agreement involving a ceasefire and hostage deal, as part of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, is set to be signed today. This marks a milestone in efforts to end a devastating conflict in Gaza that claimed over 67,000 lives and altered the Middle East's landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- Israel
A source familiar with the developing situation revealed to Reuters on Thursday that the first stage of former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza is approaching a significant milestone with the expected signing of a critical agreement.
Scheduled for 12 p.m. Israel time (0900 GMT), the agreement anticipates the immediate implementation of a ceasefire in the Gaza region.
This agreement emerges from mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, marking the first phase of an initiative aimed at terminating a prolonged conflict in Gaza, which has caused immense loss of life and reshaped Middle Eastern affairs.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- agreement
- ceasefire
- Donald Trump
- Israel
- Hamas
- conflict
- Middle East
- hostage deal
- war
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement
Breakthrough in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Agree to U.S. Plan
Historic Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amid Gaza Conflict
NZ Backs US-Led Israel-Hamas Peace Deal as “First Step Toward Lasting Peace”
Israel, Hamas reach agreement on 'first phase' of plan to stop fighting, release hostages and prisoners, Trump says, reports AP.