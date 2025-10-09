Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Agreement Set to Change Gaza Dynamics

A crucial agreement involving a ceasefire and hostage deal, as part of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, is set to be signed today. This marks a milestone in efforts to end a devastating conflict in Gaza that claimed over 67,000 lives and altered the Middle East's landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

A source familiar with the developing situation revealed to Reuters on Thursday that the first stage of former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza is approaching a significant milestone with the expected signing of a critical agreement.

Scheduled for 12 p.m. Israel time (0900 GMT), the agreement anticipates the immediate implementation of a ceasefire in the Gaza region.

This agreement emerges from mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, marking the first phase of an initiative aimed at terminating a prolonged conflict in Gaza, which has caused immense loss of life and reshaped Middle Eastern affairs.

