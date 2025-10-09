Tragic End: Missing 7-Year-Old Found in Water Tank
A 7-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane district was discovered dead in a water tank after not returning from Arabic classes. The incident occurred in the Bhiwandi area. The child was found by his parents after they launched a search. The police have registered a case of accidental death.
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district where a 7-year-old boy was found dead in a water tank near his home after failing to return from his Arabic class.
The boy, who lived with his parents in Bhiwandi, went missing around 6 pm on Tuesday, prompting a search when he did not return by 7:30 pm.
Discovered motionless in a water tank, he was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The police have classified the case as accidental death and are investigating the circumstances of his fall.
