Tragic End: Missing 7-Year-Old Found in Water Tank

A 7-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane district was discovered dead in a water tank after not returning from Arabic classes. The incident occurred in the Bhiwandi area. The child was found by his parents after they launched a search. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district where a 7-year-old boy was found dead in a water tank near his home after failing to return from his Arabic class.

The boy, who lived with his parents in Bhiwandi, went missing around 6 pm on Tuesday, prompting a search when he did not return by 7:30 pm.

Discovered motionless in a water tank, he was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The police have classified the case as accidental death and are investigating the circumstances of his fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

