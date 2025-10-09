Left Menu

Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Russia's Rosatom is preparing to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has six VVER-1000 V-320 reactors. Currently, all reactors are shut down, but there are no nuclear safety concerns according to recent reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom is making preparations to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as reported by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday.

The agency highlighted that there are no concerns regarding nuclear safety at the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia facility features six Soviet-era VVER-1000 V-320 reactors, all of which are water-cooled and water-moderated, and contain Uranium 235. Presently, these reactors are not operational.

