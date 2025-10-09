Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom is making preparations to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as reported by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday.

The agency highlighted that there are no concerns regarding nuclear safety at the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia facility features six Soviet-era VVER-1000 V-320 reactors, all of which are water-cooled and water-moderated, and contain Uranium 235. Presently, these reactors are not operational.