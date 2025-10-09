CIP Entrusts POWERCON with Landmark Wind Project in India
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has appointed POWERCON to manage its 300 MW wind project in Karnataka. This is India's first instance of independent full-scope asset management for renewables. POWERCON's expertise is set to enhance operational efficiency, highlighting the rising importance of independent managers in the renewable energy sector.
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has tapped POWERCON, a renewable energy asset management firm, to exclusively oversee its wind energy project in Karnataka. This decision makes it the pioneer case in India of full-scope asset management by an external company, signaling a strategic shift in renewable energy governance.
POWERCON's involvement underlines the increasing significance of independent asset managers. The partnership aims to deliver specialized domain knowledge, operational excellence, and strategic value, ensuring robust returns and advancing decarbonization efforts.
Responsibilities entrusted to POWERCON include keeping the Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) operative, engaging stakeholders, managing interfaces with utilities and regulators, and adhering to CIP's stringent standards. CIP's partner, Peter Jannik Sjonloft, emphasized India's key role in global energy transitions and their shared vision with POWERCON for sustainable progress.
