Energy Warfare: Ukraine Targets Russian Fuel Supply Amid Stalled Diplomacy

Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian energy sites have potentially cut Russia's gasoline supply by up to 20%, President Zelenskiy indicated. Both Ukraine and Russia have ramped up attacks on each other's energy infrastructure amid a stalled diplomatic effort. Ukraine targets refiners; Russia hits Ukrainian gas capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:18 IST
Ukrainian long-range strikes have slashed Russian gasoline supplies by up to 20%, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as conflicting sides intensify assaults on energy infrastructure nodes. Diplomatic negotiations remain deadlocked, as official estimates suggest a significant impact on Russia's refining capacity.

Industry sources reported that a recent attack disabled a key crude processing unit at the Kirishi oil refinery, Russia's largest such site. Despite the Kremlin's claims of full domestic fuel supply, Zelenskiy's assessment aligns with estimates indicating severe disruptions from Ukraine's state-produced missile operations.

Amid escalating tensions, Ukraine's leadership plans high-level discussions in Washington next week about air defense and sanctions, with global intelligence supporting targeting of strategic energy sites in Russia. The narrative of warfare persistence sharpens with the divergent perspectives between Russia and U.S. over the conflict's trajectory.

