India's Digital Revolution: A Global Invitation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites global businesses, including the UK, to engage in India's growth. Highlighting India's fintech success, he emphasizes technology as a tool of equality and empowerment. Modi stresses the importance of innovation for global prosperity and the role of democracy in governance.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on international businesses to join India's burgeoning economy during his address at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. India is now recognized as the fastest-growing large economy globally. Modi underscored technology as an instrument of equality and empowerment, which has revolutionized India's banking system.
Emphasizing the achievements of the JAM Trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile—Modi highlighted how digital technology has transitioned banking from a privilege to an empowerment tool. Digital payments have become integral to Indian life, and India's fintech capabilities are gaining worldwide attention.
Modi extended an invitation to countries, including the UK, to collaborate with India and engage in its growth narrative. He stressed that innovation should aim for both growth and goodness and finance should drive human progress. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed the sentiment, noting the India-UK FTA will bolster both nations' GDPs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We are deepening UK-India Technology Security Initiative: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.
India, UK to forge win-win partnership in AI and fintech: PM Narendra Modi at GFF.
India is mother of democracy: PM Narendra Modi at Global Fintech Fest.
I invite global investors to grow with India's growth story, PM Modi at Global Fintech Fest.
India in favour of global framework for ethical AI, says PM Modi at Global Fintech Fest: