India's Digital Revolution: A Global Invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on international businesses to join India's burgeoning economy during his address at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. India is now recognized as the fastest-growing large economy globally. Modi underscored technology as an instrument of equality and empowerment, which has revolutionized India's banking system.

Emphasizing the achievements of the JAM Trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile—Modi highlighted how digital technology has transitioned banking from a privilege to an empowerment tool. Digital payments have become integral to Indian life, and India's fintech capabilities are gaining worldwide attention.

Modi extended an invitation to countries, including the UK, to collaborate with India and engage in its growth narrative. He stressed that innovation should aim for both growth and goodness and finance should drive human progress. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed the sentiment, noting the India-UK FTA will bolster both nations' GDPs.

