Lok Sabha Speaker Advocates Ethical AI and Digital Inclusions at Commonwealth Meet

At the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Barbados, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged parliamentarians from Commonwealth nations to responsibly and ethically leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), aimed at addressing the digital divide through technology. Chairing a workshop titled 'Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide', Birla emphasized cooperation and knowledge-sharing to ensure technology serves as a bridge and not a barrier in democratic processes.

Birla highlighted that technological advancements, particularly the implementation of e-Parliament systems, have significantly transformed parliamentary democracy in India. These innovations have promoted E-Democracy and greater citizen engagement, with AI-based systems making parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive. Notable advancements include AI translation services, an AI-enabled e-Library, and speech-to-text capabilities, which enhance parliamentary accessibility and functionality.

Birla spoke about forthcoming digital initiatives, including real-time AI translation systems like 'Sansad Bhashini' that will enable Members of Parliament to communicate in their native languages, strengthening democratic expression in India's diverse society. He underscored the transition to an E-Parliament as a significant advancement in democratic governance, harnessing technology to enhance legislative processes and bolster citizen participation.

Discussing India's digital innovations, Birla lauded the 'Digital Sansad' initiative for creating an integrated digital platform connecting Parliament members, ministries, and citizens. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has developed a robust digital public infrastructure benefiting 1.4 billion citizens, revolutionizing governance and the economy. The 'AI Mission' initiative further showcases India's commitment to employing AI for citizen empowerment and transparent governance, with advancements in 5G and ongoing efforts towards 6G.

Birla highlighted India's digital payments revolution through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), making digital payments a widespread movement. The government's provision of free AI training to one million citizens reflects its drive toward grassroots AI innovation and inclusion. These initiatives underscore India's progress in making digital technologies accessible and people-centric.

