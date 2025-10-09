Left Menu

Saatvik Green's Ambitious Solar Leap: Rs 3,150 Crore Boost in Odisha

Saatvik Green Energy announced a capital expenditure of Rs 3,150 crore to expand its Odisha facility, aiming to enhance its solar cells and modules production capacity. CEO Prashant Mathur highlighted the strategic investment as a move to strengthen the company's position in India's renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:58 IST
Saatvik Green's Ambitious Solar Leap: Rs 3,150 Crore Boost in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy has revealed a massive capital expenditure plan amounting to Rs 3,150 crore, targeted at the expansion of its Odisha facility for solar cells and modules production.

According to CEO Prashant Mathur, this investment will expand Saatvik's production capacity to secure their market share amid the rapidly growing solar industry. The strategic move is aimed at cementing Saatvik as a leading integrated renewable energy firm in India.

The Odisha project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will introduce 4 GW module and 2.4 GW cell capacities, costing Rs 550 crore and Rs 1,300 crore respectively. The second phase will boost capacity by an additional 2.4 GW with another Rs 1,300 crore investment. Saatvik is also diversifying with products like solar inverters and EPC services, and plans to enhance local manufacturing operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

 Global
2
Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

 Greece
3
India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sciences to renewable energy and more: UK PM Keir Starmer.

India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sc...

 Global
4
Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025