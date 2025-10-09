Left Menu

Modi's Ambitious Agricultural Push: New Schemes Launched for Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch two major agricultural schemes aimed at boosting India's self-reliance in pulse production and transforming low-performing agricultural districts. The initiatives include significant financial outlays, new seed distributions, and procurement strategies to enhance productivity and reduce import dependency.

Updated: 09-10-2025 19:08 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil two groundbreaking central schemes in New Delhi, driving India's self-reliance in agriculture. The Pulses Mission and Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana focus on reducing import dependence, with implementation set for the coming rabi season through 2030-31.

The schemes, with substantial financial backing, will introduce high-yielding seed varieties to farmers and promote procurement at minimum support prices. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscores the urgency of these moves, given the nation's current shortcomings in pulses and oilseeds.

Narendra Modi will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,681 crore in fisheries, livestock, and food processing, alongside interacting with farmers. These efforts, supported by comprehensive strategies and inter-ministerial cooperation, aim to revolutionize agricultural productivity and farmer prosperity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

