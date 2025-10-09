Left Menu

Global Tech Giants Rally Behind India's Fast-Growing Fintech Landscape

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on international industries to join India's burgeoning fintech sector at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. Highlighting India's digital advances, Modi emphasized the transformative role of initiatives like JAM Trinity and invited worldwide collaboration. British PM Keir Starmer praised the India-UK trade agreement's potential.

Updated: 09-10-2025 19:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to global businesses to become part of India's rapidly growing narrative of economic growth, describing it as the fastest among large economies. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Modi underscored the role of technology as a tool for empowerment and equality.

Modi highlighted the significant impact of the JAM Trinity on India's banking system, transforming digital payments into a common aspect of life. He emphasized that India's fintech achievements are gaining international attention and encouraged global partnerships to propel mutual growth, underscoring India's contribution to global digital innovation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commended the recently signed India-UK FTA, forecasting substantial economic benefits for both nations. He lauded the thriving fintech sectors in both countries and expressed eagerness for further collaboration, spotlighting the UK's efforts to enhance fintech infrastructure and innovation.

