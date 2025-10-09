Left Menu

Rainfall Impact on Coal Production: A Temporary Setback for CIL

Rainfall disrupted coal mining in September, leading to a decline in production for Coal India Ltd (CIL). However, Minister G Kishan Reddy assured that there is no coal shortage in the country. Despite the decline, CIL targets increased production to reduce import reliance and meet future power demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:00 IST
Rainfall Impact on Coal Production: A Temporary Setback for CIL
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coal mining activities were severely disrupted in September due to heavy rainfall, as confirmed by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. This weather condition led to a notable dip in Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production figures.

Despite the setback, the minister reassured that there is no coal shortage in the country. CIL, accounting for over 80% of national coal production, faced challenges during monsoon, causing a 3.9% decline to 48.97 million tonnes in September compared to the previous year's 50.94 million tonnes.

CIL aims to ramp up production to 875 million tonnes by 2025-26, aligning with India's vision for a more self-reliant economy by reducing coal imports and supporting rising energy demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

 United Kingdom
2
In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

 Global
3
Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

 India
4
Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025