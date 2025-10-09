Rainfall Impact on Coal Production: A Temporary Setback for CIL
Rainfall disrupted coal mining in September, leading to a decline in production for Coal India Ltd (CIL). However, Minister G Kishan Reddy assured that there is no coal shortage in the country. Despite the decline, CIL targets increased production to reduce import reliance and meet future power demands.
Coal mining activities were severely disrupted in September due to heavy rainfall, as confirmed by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. This weather condition led to a notable dip in Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production figures.
Despite the setback, the minister reassured that there is no coal shortage in the country. CIL, accounting for over 80% of national coal production, faced challenges during monsoon, causing a 3.9% decline to 48.97 million tonnes in September compared to the previous year's 50.94 million tonnes.
CIL aims to ramp up production to 875 million tonnes by 2025-26, aligning with India's vision for a more self-reliant economy by reducing coal imports and supporting rising energy demands.
