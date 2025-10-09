Rainfall Impact on Coal Production: A Temporary Setback for CIL

Coal mining activities were severely disrupted in September due to heavy rainfall, as confirmed by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. This weather condition led to a notable dip in Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production figures.

Despite the setback, the minister reassured that there is no coal shortage in the country. CIL, accounting for over 80% of national coal production, faced challenges during monsoon, causing a 3.9% decline to 48.97 million tonnes in September compared to the previous year's 50.94 million tonnes.

CIL aims to ramp up production to 875 million tonnes by 2025-26, aligning with India's vision for a more self-reliant economy by reducing coal imports and supporting rising energy demands.

