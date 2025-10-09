Left Menu

BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood Faces Serious Charges

Former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with multiple serious offences, including four counts of rape and nine counts of indecent assault, related to allegations from seven women spanning from 1983 to 2016. The 68-year-old is set to appear in court on November 11.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant legal development, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service announced on Thursday that former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with serious offences. These charges encompass four counts of rape and nine counts of indecent assault, based on allegations put forth by seven women, dating from 1983 to 2016.

The 68-year-old Westwood is also facing two additional charges of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 11, where he will answer to this array of charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

