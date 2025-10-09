The Russian defense ministry has reported a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, stating that Ukrainian forces have targeted an essential piece of infrastructure—a pipeline carrying ammonia near Rusyn Yar in the Donetsk region.

According to the ministry's release via Telegram, the objective behind the destruction of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline was to slow down the advancing Russian armed forces. It led to the discharge of ammonia, although no casualties have been reported among Russian troops.

The claim remains to be independently verified, and no immediate response has been provided by Ukraine, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty in this already tense region.