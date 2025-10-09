Revolutionizing Agriculture: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for 'Rythu Bazaars'

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, has announced a strategic push for mobile 'rythu bazaars' alongside upgrading current market infrastructure to support both farmers and consumers.

In a recent review meeting of agriculture and related sectors, Naidu instructed officials to devise a comprehensive master plan that ensures fair pricing for agricultural produce through efficient functioning of 'rythu bazaars'.

He stressed the importance of collaboration among officials to swiftly tackle issues like price drops by implementing quick transportation solutions or using storage facilities. Naidu also emphasized reducing the excessive use of chemicals in farming and highlighted the benefits of aligning with schemes such as the PM Dhana Dhanya Krishi Yojana.

