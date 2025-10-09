Empowering Veterans: Spear Corps Rally Champions Welfare in Assam
The Spear Corps organized an Ex-Servicemen Rally in Silchar, Assam, addressing the welfare needs of veterans and war widows. Over 1,000 participants attended, where guidance on benefits was provided. A cultural show and a medical camp further highlighted the event, which concluded on October 9, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment.
The Spear Corps took a significant step towards addressing the welfare needs of veterans and war widows by organizing the Ex-Servicemen Rally in Silchar, Assam. Concluding on October 9 at Masimpur, the event saw enthusiastic participation from over 1,000 veterans, war widows, and their families from Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhomi, and Dima Hasao districts.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the rally aimed to educate veterans and their families about post-retirement benefits and employment opportunities. To cater to their needs, several stalls, including the Veterans Sewa Kendra and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, were set up. A medical camp provided immediate health services, while cultural performances honored veterans' sacrifices.
Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar emphasized the nation's duty to ensure veterans' well-being. The rally demonstrated the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to veteran welfare in Southern Assam. Additionally, under Operation Sadbhavna, the Army inaugurated a tent-based homestay in Garbyang, Kumaon Sector, to promote tourism and sustainable development.
