Amit Shah Orders Heightened Vigilance as Winter Approaches in J&K

In anticipation of winter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed security forces to maintain heightened awareness to prevent infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. This directive emerged from a high-level security review meeting chaired by Shah in the national capital to assess the region's security ground realities.

The three-hour meeting included key officials such as Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, and heads of major security and intelligence agencies. The discussion focused on counter-terrorism strategies and managing borders effectively.

Shah was briefed on the infiltration trends by Pakistan-based terror groups using fog and snow. As heavy snowfall is expected in north Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range, he underscored the necessity for coordinated vigilance and enhanced intelligence-sharing among the Army, BSF, and local police.

The Home Minister reassured the Centre's commitment to equipping security agencies efficiently. He lauded the security forces for their proactive measures, notably in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, and reiterated the government's resolve to eradicate terrorism from the region.

