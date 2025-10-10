Left Menu

Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

The trilateral ministerial meeting to discuss the development of a European fighter jet involving France, Germany, and Spain has been postponed due to a political crisis in France. The project, involving Dassault Aviation, Airbus, and Indra, faces challenges around workshare and intellectual property rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:10 IST
Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A meeting between defense ministers from France, Germany, and Spain regarding the European fighter jet project has been postponed amid a political upheaval in France, as confirmed by a German defense ministry spokesperson.

Originally planned for mid-October, the meeting aimed to overcome current obstacles experienced in advancing the FCAS project. However, following a governmental transition in France, the timeline has shifted.

With France's President Macron in search of a new prime minister after the resignation of Sebastien Lecornu, the meeting awaits rescheduling until a new French defense minister is in place to discuss the future of the collaborative military initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silent Stadium: Tuchel Criticizes Wembley Fans

Silent Stadium: Tuchel Criticizes Wembley Fans

 Global
2
Inflation Insights Amid Government Shutdown

Inflation Insights Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
U.S. Troop Deployment for Gaza Stability

U.S. Troop Deployment for Gaza Stability

 United States
4
Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025