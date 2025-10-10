Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting

A meeting between defense ministers from France, Germany, and Spain regarding the European fighter jet project has been postponed amid a political upheaval in France, as confirmed by a German defense ministry spokesperson.

Originally planned for mid-October, the meeting aimed to overcome current obstacles experienced in advancing the FCAS project. However, following a governmental transition in France, the timeline has shifted.

With France's President Macron in search of a new prime minister after the resignation of Sebastien Lecornu, the meeting awaits rescheduling until a new French defense minister is in place to discuss the future of the collaborative military initiative.

