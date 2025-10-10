Political Turbulence Grounds European Fighter Jet Meeting
The trilateral ministerial meeting to discuss the development of a European fighter jet involving France, Germany, and Spain has been postponed due to a political crisis in France. The project, involving Dassault Aviation, Airbus, and Indra, faces challenges around workshare and intellectual property rights.
A meeting between defense ministers from France, Germany, and Spain regarding the European fighter jet project has been postponed amid a political upheaval in France, as confirmed by a German defense ministry spokesperson.
Originally planned for mid-October, the meeting aimed to overcome current obstacles experienced in advancing the FCAS project. However, following a governmental transition in France, the timeline has shifted.
With France's President Macron in search of a new prime minister after the resignation of Sebastien Lecornu, the meeting awaits rescheduling until a new French defense minister is in place to discuss the future of the collaborative military initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Call to Oust Spain from NATO Stirs Controversy
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis
Eurogroup President Confident Amid France's Political Crisis
Macron's Search for Stability: A New Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis
Spain's World Cup Hopes Unshaken Despite Huijsen's Injury