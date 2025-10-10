Left Menu

Global Health Updates: Industry Moves, Crisises, and Legal Actions

The health sector sees significant developments: MercadoLibre enters Brazil's online medicine market, New York City sues social media giants for addicting children, and India declares three cough syrups toxic. Meanwhile, a US vaccine panel meeting is delayed and King Charles supports the upcoming COP summit.

Updated: 10-10-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 02:27 IST
Global Health Updates: Industry Moves, Crisises, and Legal Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major move, MercadoLibre, Latin America's largest e-commerce firm by market cap, is set to enter Brazil's booming online medicine market through a newly acquired drugstore. With existing sales in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, Brazil marks its largest market yet.

In the U.S., New York City has filed a lawsuit against social media giants including Facebook, Google, and TikTok, accusing them of contributing to a mental health crisis by addicting children. The complaint seeks damages and claims gross negligence.

India faces a health crisis as it declares three cough syrups toxic following the deaths of at least 17 children. The syrups were found to contain toxic diethylene glycol. Simultaneously, the WHO calls out India's regulatory lapses in medicine testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

