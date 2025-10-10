Left Menu

Pune Prepares for Grand 'Run for Unity' Marathon Honoring Sardar Patel

Pune will host the 'Run for Unity' marathon on November 2, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Organized by Sanskriti Pratishthan, the event promotes fitness, unity, and national harmony. Attracting 20,000 participants, including international athletes, it features categories ranging from 3 km to a 21 km half-marathon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:50 IST
Pune to host 'Run for Unity' mega marathon on November 2 (Photo/X@mohol_murlidhar). Image Credit: ANI
Pune is set to host the 'Run for Unity' mega-marathon on November 2 to honor the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, widely recognized as India's Iron Man and the pioneer of national integration.

This significant event, overseen by Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, aims to unite people across age groups under the themes of fitness and unity.

Organized by Sanskriti Pratishthan, the marathon will not only bring Pune into the fold of cities celebrating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas but also aims to attract a diverse group of 20,000 participants, including elite runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, and top Indian athletes.

Pune marks its debut this year in hosting the marathon, with categories from a fun 3 km family run up to a competitive 21 km half-marathon. Mohol urges the city's inhabitants and those across Maharashtra to partake in this movement of national oneness through a mandatory registration process, all whilst enjoying free participation.

The marathon, which starts at SP College on Tilak Road, promises prize money totaling Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 1 lakh for each top male and female finisher in the half-marathon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

