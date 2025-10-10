Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Smuggling, Seizes Contraband and Rescues Cattle

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted multiple smuggling attempts at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, seizing contraband worth Rs 8.5 lakh and rescuing 17 cattle. Meanwhile, BSF troops in Punjab recovered smuggled pistol parts and ammunition near the India-Pakistan border, showcasing their vigilance against cross-border threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:41 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted several smuggling operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, seizing contraband valued at Rs 8.5 lakh and rescuing 17 cattle. The daring operation was executed by BSF personnel from the Border Out Post Rangoti, under the Unakoti district's Irani Police Station jurisdiction.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, the BSF troops managed to capture foreign-made cigarettes, cosmetic items, and other contraband, thwarting multiple transboundary smuggling initiatives. The fierce vigilance of the Tripura Frontier BSF underscores its intensified border management protocols designed to combat illegal cross-border activities.

In a separate but related development, BSF soldiers operating in Punjab's Tarn Taran district uncovered parts of a pistol and live rounds near the India-Pakistan border, exemplifying the force's relentless efforts to combat cross-border security threats. This discovery linked to a drone drop highlights ongoing Pakistan-sponsored smuggling attempts, which were diligently countered by the BSF's strategic operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

