Massive Drone and Missile Strike Hits Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russia conducted an extensive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, specifically targeting the nation's energy infrastructure. According to Zelenskiy, the assault comprised over 450 drones and 30 missiles.

The attack led to widespread power outages across nine Ukrainian regions, critically impacting civilian life and infrastructure. President Zelenskiy emphasized the essential need for international allies to provide robust air defense systems.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy urged the international community to enhance enforcement of sanctions against Russia, aiming to curb future aggressions. The incident underscores ongoing tensions and the urgent demand for global interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)