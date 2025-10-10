Left Menu

Massive Drone and Missile Strike Hits Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russia launched a massive drone and missile assault, using over 450 drones and 30 missiles, targeting Ukraine's energy sector. Numerous regions experienced power outages, highlighting the urgent need for international air defense support and effective sanctions enforcement against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:07 IST
Massive Drone and Missile Strike Hits Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russia conducted an extensive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, specifically targeting the nation's energy infrastructure. According to Zelenskiy, the assault comprised over 450 drones and 30 missiles.

The attack led to widespread power outages across nine Ukrainian regions, critically impacting civilian life and infrastructure. President Zelenskiy emphasized the essential need for international allies to provide robust air defense systems.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy urged the international community to enhance enforcement of sanctions against Russia, aiming to curb future aggressions. The incident underscores ongoing tensions and the urgent demand for global interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

 India
2
Maria Corina Machado's Triumph: Nobel Peace Prize Victory

Maria Corina Machado's Triumph: Nobel Peace Prize Victory

 Global
3
Mystery Surrounds Bank Manager's Sudden Death in Pub

Mystery Surrounds Bank Manager's Sudden Death in Pub

 India
4
Justice Pursued: Karthik Nabbed for Heinous Crimes

Justice Pursued: Karthik Nabbed for Heinous Crimes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025