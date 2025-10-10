Weather Woes: Decline in 'Yellow Gold' Production

India's soybean production faces a significant decline of 20.5 lakh tonnes this year, according to the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA). Factors contributing to this drop include reduced soybean acreage and adverse weather, notably heavy monsoon rains affecting key regions like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The report, released at the International Soy Conclave 2025 in Indore, underscores the challenges faced by farmers as productivity falls to 920 kg per hectare. In stark contrast, the previous year's production rate was 1,063 kg per hectare. The devastating impact of yellow mosaic virus further exacerbated these challenges.

Responding to the crisis, the Madhya Pradesh government initiated a price difference payment scheme to financially support farmers selling below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Meanwhile, SOPA stresses the critical need to enhance soybean production to reduce India's edible oil imports, emphasizing improved seed use.

