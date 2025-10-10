Left Menu

Weather Woes: Decline in 'Yellow Gold' Production

Soybean production in India is set to decline by 20.5 lakh tonnes this year, primarily due to adverse weather conditions and reduced acreage. The decline is highlighted in SOPA's report at the International Soy Conclave 2025. The government has introduced a price difference payment scheme to aid affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:47 IST
Weather Woes: Decline in 'Yellow Gold' Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's soybean production faces a significant decline of 20.5 lakh tonnes this year, according to the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA). Factors contributing to this drop include reduced soybean acreage and adverse weather, notably heavy monsoon rains affecting key regions like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The report, released at the International Soy Conclave 2025 in Indore, underscores the challenges faced by farmers as productivity falls to 920 kg per hectare. In stark contrast, the previous year's production rate was 1,063 kg per hectare. The devastating impact of yellow mosaic virus further exacerbated these challenges.

Responding to the crisis, the Madhya Pradesh government initiated a price difference payment scheme to financially support farmers selling below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Meanwhile, SOPA stresses the critical need to enhance soybean production to reduce India's edible oil imports, emphasizing improved seed use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Heart Health Awareness Drives Surge in Cardiac Screenings Across Delhi-NCR

Rising Heart Health Awareness Drives Surge in Cardiac Screenings Across Delh...

 India
2
Golden Opportunity: Jefferies' Bullish Outlook Amid Market Corrections

Golden Opportunity: Jefferies' Bullish Outlook Amid Market Corrections

 India
3
Global Echoes: Hindi's Growing Influence Celebrated at the UN

Global Echoes: Hindi's Growing Influence Celebrated at the UN

 United States
4
Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025