Russian Strikes Trigger Massive Power Outage in Ukraine

Russian forces targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight in retaliation to Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian sites. The strikes led to power outages across nine regions and resulted in at least one fatality, a young child, according to Ukrainian officials.

  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation, Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, as stated by the Defence Ministry on Friday. The strikes were reportedly a response to Ukrainian assaults on Russian civilian facilities.

Ukraine responded by highlighting the severe impact on its national grid, revealing that the attacks resulted in power loss across nine regions. Officials reported at least one death, a seven-year-old child.

The ongoing conflict between the two nations shows no signs of abating, with both sides trading accusations and deepening the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

