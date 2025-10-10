Israeli Military Advises Gaza Residents on Safety Protocols
The Israeli military, through Brigadier General Effie Defrin, has urged Gaza residents to avoid areas under Israeli military control and adhere to safety agreements. This announcement emphasizes the military's focus on civilian safety amidst ongoing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:26 IST
The Israeli military has issued a safety advisory for residents of Gaza, urging them to steer clear of areas under Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) control.
Brigadier General Effie Defrin, speaking on Friday, emphasized the importance of adhering to agreements to ensure the safety of civilians.
This announcement underscores the military's ongoing concern for civilian protection amid heightened tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Military
- Gaza
- IDF
- Brigadier General
- Effie Defrin
- Safety
- Advisory
- Tensions
- Civilians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Raises Alarm Over Safety in Cambodia Amid Online Scams
Behind the Headlines: Jyoti Singh's Stand for Justice and Safety
Singapore Grapples with Online Harm: A Digital Safety Challenge
EU Commission Intensifies Scrutiny on Tech Giants for Child Safety
Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative