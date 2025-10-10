Investors Nibble During Market Pullback Amid AI-Driven Optimism

Wall Street appeared ready for a positive opening on Friday as investors showed an appetite for buying amidst recent market dips. This optimism is largely fueled by the enduring momentum in artificial intelligence-driven stocks, which investors believe will extend into the energy and construction sectors.

'Investors see little pullbacks as opportunities to nibble in and add more capital. There's just a lot of money sloshing around in the system,' said Aleksandr Spencer, chief investment officer at Bogart Wealth. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to lower interest rates add to the bullish outlook.

As the market awaits the consumer sentiment report from the University of Michigan and navigates geopolitical developments in the Middle East, the upcoming earnings season is viewed as a crucial indicator for sustained market health.

