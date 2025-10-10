Left Menu

Putin's Acknowledgment of Nuclear Arms Race

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is involved in a nuclear arms race with global powers, including the U.S. He noted that Russia would be prepared to test nuclear weapons if other countries initiated tests, highlighting the tense international military atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:26 IST
Putin's Acknowledgment of Nuclear Arms Race
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Friday that Moscow is actively participating in a nuclear arms race with major international players, notably the United States.

In the wake of inquiries regarding Russia's stance, Putin expressed readiness to conduct nuclear weapons tests if other nations proceed with theirs, pointing to a potential escalation.

This statement underscores the heightened stakes in global military engagements, reflecting the ongoing challenges in arms control and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

 India
2
Double Quakes Jolt Southern Philippines: A Crisis in the Ring of Fire

Double Quakes Jolt Southern Philippines: A Crisis in the Ring of Fire

 Global
3
Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

 India
4
Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025