Putin's Acknowledgment of Nuclear Arms Race
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is involved in a nuclear arms race with global powers, including the U.S. He noted that Russia would be prepared to test nuclear weapons if other countries initiated tests, highlighting the tense international military atmosphere.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:26 IST
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Friday that Moscow is actively participating in a nuclear arms race with major international players, notably the United States.
In the wake of inquiries regarding Russia's stance, Putin expressed readiness to conduct nuclear weapons tests if other nations proceed with theirs, pointing to a potential escalation.
This statement underscores the heightened stakes in global military engagements, reflecting the ongoing challenges in arms control and international diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
