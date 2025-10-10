Left Menu

Modi Unveils Major Agricultural Reforms: Boosting Self-Reliance and Farmer Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching significant agricultural schemes, including 'PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana', aimed at boosting the agriculture sector through promoting modern practices, improving infrastructure, and enhancing productivity. Modi will also inaugurate various projects to support agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil two major agricultural schemes, including the 'PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana', on Saturday. With a budget of Rs 35,440 crore, these initiatives aim to promote self-reliance and strengthen rural infrastructure, enhancing welfare for farmers across India.

The new projects focus on modernizing agricultural practices, diversifying crops, and increasing sustainable agriculture. Additionally, they aim to augment post-harvest storage, improve irrigation facilities, and facilitate both long-term and short-term credit availability in 100 selected districts.

Modi's efforts will also include the launch of the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta' in pulses and inaugurate projects worth several crores in agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to engage with farmers to celebrate milestones achieved under various government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

