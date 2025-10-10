Darkness in Kyiv: Russia's Strikes on Energy Infrastructure

In the early hours of Friday, large parts of Kyiv were shrouded in darkness following Russian drone and missile strikes that targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. The attacks cut power and water to numerous homes and halted a key metro link across the Dnipro River. These latest aggressive acts, as winter looms, left around 854,000 consumers temporarily without electricity across nine regions, making it one of the heaviest assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure to date.

Tragedy struck southeastern Ukraine, where a seven-year-old lost his life due to home strikes, and at least 20 others sustained injuries. An apartment block in central Kyiv suffered damage, adding to the chaos as crowds gathered at bus stops with transport disrupted. Residents like Liuba, a pensioner, expressed a sleepless night filled with noise, electricity outages, and no access to basic utilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a call on X for enhanced air defenses and effective sanction enforcement, urging decisive action from allies including the United States and the G7. Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk met with G7 ambassadors and local energy companies to seek support in repairing and bolstering defenses. As Ukraine braces for a harsh winter amidst ongoing conflicts, nearby nations like Poland explore aid options, highlighting the pressing need for a strategic response to protect crucial infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)