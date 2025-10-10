Left Menu

Darkness in Kyiv: Russia's Strikes on Energy Infrastructure

Large parts of Kyiv were left without power and water after Russian attacks targeted energy facilities. The strikes disrupted the metro, damaged homes, and caused civilian casualties. As winter approaches, Ukraine faces severe threats to its energy infrastructure, prompting calls for international aid and sanctions enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:56 IST
Darkness in Kyiv: Russia's Strikes on Energy Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Friday, large parts of Kyiv were shrouded in darkness following Russian drone and missile strikes that targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. The attacks cut power and water to numerous homes and halted a key metro link across the Dnipro River. These latest aggressive acts, as winter looms, left around 854,000 consumers temporarily without electricity across nine regions, making it one of the heaviest assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure to date.

Tragedy struck southeastern Ukraine, where a seven-year-old lost his life due to home strikes, and at least 20 others sustained injuries. An apartment block in central Kyiv suffered damage, adding to the chaos as crowds gathered at bus stops with transport disrupted. Residents like Liuba, a pensioner, expressed a sleepless night filled with noise, electricity outages, and no access to basic utilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a call on X for enhanced air defenses and effective sanction enforcement, urging decisive action from allies including the United States and the G7. Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk met with G7 ambassadors and local energy companies to seek support in repairing and bolstering defenses. As Ukraine braces for a harsh winter amidst ongoing conflicts, nearby nations like Poland explore aid options, highlighting the pressing need for a strategic response to protect crucial infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

 India
2
Double Quakes Jolt Southern Philippines: A Crisis in the Ring of Fire

Double Quakes Jolt Southern Philippines: A Crisis in the Ring of Fire

 Global
3
Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

 India
4
Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025