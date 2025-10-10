Russia's Massive Power Cut Assault

A significant Russian assault targeting Ukraine's energy grid on Friday caused widespread power disruptions affecting over a million consumers across the nation, according to figures compiled by Reuters based on local authorities' data.

In Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, approximately 420,000 families suffered from the temporary power cuts. DTEK, a private energy firm, confirmed the restoration of electricity following the outages.

This event marks yet another escalation in the ongoing conflict, with energy infrastructure increasingly caught in the crossfire, impacting both civilian life and the economy.