Fable Fintech Revolutionizes Cross-Border Payments with ConnectX

Fable Fintech, a leader in cross-border payment solutions, unveiled its innovative middleware platform, ConnectX, on Friday. This strategic move aims to modernize up to 500 exchange houses worldwide.

ConnectX resolves major challenges faced by financial institutions, including outdated system constraints, regulatory compliance challenges, and barriers to digital transformation. The platform promises a seamless upgrade without disturbing existing systems.

With features like branded digital channels and dynamic pricing management, ConnectX offers financial institutions control over their technology stack, enabling adaptation to regulatory shifts, expansion of service corridors, and enhanced customer experiences through a gradual digital transformation process.