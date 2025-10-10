Teck Resources in Crucial Talks for Defense Mineral Supply
Teck Resources is engaged in discussions to supply critical defense minerals to Canada and the US. The negotiations focus on providing essential elements like germanium, antimony, and gallium, vital for national security and technological advancements.
Teck Resources is currently in discussions to supply key defense minerals to Canada and the United States, according to reports from the Financial Times.
The negotiations center around the potential supply of strategic minerals including germanium, antimony, and gallium, which are critical to both nations' defense industries.
This move represents a significant step in ensuring a stable supply of essential materials necessary for technological innovations and national security purposes.
