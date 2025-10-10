Karva Chauth: A Celebration of Love and Tradition
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the cultural significance of Karva Chauth, a festival celebrating love and dedication. Women across the state observe a waterless fast for their husbands' well-being, reflecting faith and sacrifice. Geeta Dhami, the Chief Minister's wife, participated in the ritual, highlighting the festival's importance.
On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt greetings, emphasizing the festival's profound celebration of love, tradition, and trust inherent in Indian culture. He lauded the countless women across the state who observed a waterless fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands.
The Chief Minister, in a post on X, shared the significance of such traditions, describing Karva Chauth as a festival that goes beyond cultural symbolism, encapsulating the essence of love, dedication, and unwavering trust. He acknowledged his wife's participation, offering a heartfelt tribute to her sacrifice and affection.
As the moon graced the night sky, Geeta Dhami undertook the rituals to end her fast, symbolizing the timeless bond of marriage. Traditionally, Hindu women, after consuming 'sargi', endure a day-long fast, which they break upon moonrise, seeking blessings for their spouses' long life. Essential items for the Puja include water, milk, kumkum, and other significant items.
