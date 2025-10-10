Left Menu

Weather Plays Key Role in Russian Attack on Ukraine's Energy System

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russia exploited adverse weather to launch a major assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Despite significant damage and power outages, Zelenskiy remained optimistic about defense capabilities with expected international support and highlighted recent successful defenses against Russian military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:30 IST
Weather Plays Key Role in Russian Attack on Ukraine's Energy System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid harsh weather conditions, Russia launched a substantial assault on Ukraine's energy sector, significantly disrupting power supplies and key services across various regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Friday. According to Zelenskiy, these conditions hindered Ukraine's air defense efficiency by 20% to 30%.

The targeted attack, involving drones and missiles, plunged parts of Kyiv into darkness, severed power and water connections, and disrupted metro services over the Dnipro river, leaving 380,000 customers without electricity by Friday afternoon. Zelenskiy, however, assured that despite the significant blow, it was far from catastrophic.

The president also emphasized Ukraine's successes in repelling recent Russian offensives, particularly near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region. He called for clarification on the deployment of 10 air defense systems promised by the U.S., and anticipated a new "coalition of the willing" meeting to bolster international support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre

 Pakistan
2
Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

Suspension Sparks Political Outcry: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Controversy

 India
3
White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

 Global
4
Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025