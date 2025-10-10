Weather Plays Key Role in Russian Attack on Ukraine's Energy System

Amid harsh weather conditions, Russia launched a substantial assault on Ukraine's energy sector, significantly disrupting power supplies and key services across various regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Friday. According to Zelenskiy, these conditions hindered Ukraine's air defense efficiency by 20% to 30%.

The targeted attack, involving drones and missiles, plunged parts of Kyiv into darkness, severed power and water connections, and disrupted metro services over the Dnipro river, leaving 380,000 customers without electricity by Friday afternoon. Zelenskiy, however, assured that despite the significant blow, it was far from catastrophic.

The president also emphasized Ukraine's successes in repelling recent Russian offensives, particularly near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region. He called for clarification on the deployment of 10 air defense systems promised by the U.S., and anticipated a new "coalition of the willing" meeting to bolster international support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)