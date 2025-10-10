Darjeeling Tea Estates Seek Government Aid After Landslides
Recent landslides in north Bengal have severely impacted Darjeeling tea estates, with substantial damage to infrastructure, leading planters to seek state assistance. The calamity has affected 30-35 gardens, causing loss of crop and financial strain. The Darjeeling Tea Association is advocating for government support to restore operations.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to recover from the havoc wreaked by incessant rain and landslides, Darjeeling tea planters are appealing for government assistance to rebuild critical infrastructure within their estates. The region has seen significant damage to roads and tea plantations, affecting both production and worker safety.
The Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) has reported that at least 30-35 tea gardens have suffered losses, including plantation areas and infrastructure, along with the devastating impact of worker casualties and damage to laborers' homes.
Industry leaders are pushing for state intervention to ensure vital services like roads, electricity, and drinking water can be restored promptly, thereby stabilizing the situation and preventing further disruptions to the famed autumn tea crop, which is crucial for annual production and the planters' financial health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Carl Lewis Champions Integrity and Infrastructure for Athletic Success
Darkness in Kyiv: Russia's Strikes on Energy Infrastructure
Delhi's Big Infrastructure Push: Rekha Sarkar, Aapke Dwar Initiative
VergeCloud's First Year: Revolutionizing India's Digital Infrastructure
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege