Darjeeling Tea Estates Seek Government Aid After Landslides

In a bid to recover from the havoc wreaked by incessant rain and landslides, Darjeeling tea planters are appealing for government assistance to rebuild critical infrastructure within their estates. The region has seen significant damage to roads and tea plantations, affecting both production and worker safety.

The Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) has reported that at least 30-35 tea gardens have suffered losses, including plantation areas and infrastructure, along with the devastating impact of worker casualties and damage to laborers' homes.

Industry leaders are pushing for state intervention to ensure vital services like roads, electricity, and drinking water can be restored promptly, thereby stabilizing the situation and preventing further disruptions to the famed autumn tea crop, which is crucial for annual production and the planters' financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)