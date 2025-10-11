Left Menu

Gujarat Unveils Ambitious Economic Plans at Vibrant Regional Conference

State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai announced a master plan aimed at propelling Gujarat's economy from $280 billion to $3.5 trillion. The plan focuses on balanced regional development across 33 districts, includes significant capital investments, and aims to generate 12 million jobs in North Gujarat alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:26 IST
Gujarat Unveils Ambitious Economic Plans at Vibrant Regional Conference
Minister of Energy and Petrochemicals Kanubhai Desai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held at the Ganpat University campus in Mehsana, State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai unveiled an ambitious economic master plan. This initiative aims to boost Gujarat's economy from $280 billion to over $3.5 trillion by promoting balanced regional development across 33 districts.

Minister Desai underscored the plan's potential to completely transform North Gujarat, promoting the establishment of smart industrial parks and attracting new investments. This strategic initiative is expected to improve the residents' standard of living and contribute significantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating a developed India by 2047.

The master plan includes an estimated capital investment of ₹23 to ₹24 lakh crores, with the state government contributing ₹5.25 lakh crores. The plan targets creating 12 million new employment opportunities in North Gujarat. It also involves setting up Regional Skilling Centres and Centres of Excellence in collaboration with industry leaders, ultimately aiming to generate 280 lakh employment opportunities statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections with Full Slate

Congress Gears Up for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections with Full ...

 India
2
Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan: Champion of Democracy

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan: Champion of Democracy

 India
3
Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

 Global
4
ED has arrested an executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money laundering charges: Sources.

ED has arrested an executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money launde...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025