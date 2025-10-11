Gujarat Unveils Ambitious Economic Plans at Vibrant Regional Conference

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held at the Ganpat University campus in Mehsana, State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai unveiled an ambitious economic master plan. This initiative aims to boost Gujarat's economy from $280 billion to over $3.5 trillion by promoting balanced regional development across 33 districts.

Minister Desai underscored the plan's potential to completely transform North Gujarat, promoting the establishment of smart industrial parks and attracting new investments. This strategic initiative is expected to improve the residents' standard of living and contribute significantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating a developed India by 2047.

The master plan includes an estimated capital investment of ₹23 to ₹24 lakh crores, with the state government contributing ₹5.25 lakh crores. The plan targets creating 12 million new employment opportunities in North Gujarat. It also involves setting up Regional Skilling Centres and Centres of Excellence in collaboration with industry leaders, ultimately aiming to generate 280 lakh employment opportunities statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)